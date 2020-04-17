Jimmy Monroe Whited, Jr., 50, of Rye, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1970 in Austin, Texas to parents, Jimmy Monroe Whited, Sr. and Marla LaRue Long.

Jimmy was an outgoing person with a big heart and an uncanny love for animals. He loved his children and family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Marla LaRue Harper; father, Jimmy Monroe Whited, Sr.; children, Faith Tylaine Whited and Forrest Austin Whited; brother, Scott Anthony Whited; grandchildren, Tristan Whited, Clara Jacks, Rosalyn Whited, and Emery Blanton; uncle, Gerald Ricky Cozby and wife Patty, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

