Paul Dwight Blackmon was born in Silsbee, Texas on May 17, 1934 and went to his Heavenly Home on April 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Paul graduated from Silsbee High School, and served his country in the US Army from 1957-1959. After returning home, he became a Union Electrician and was employed with Local #716. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Henry Blackmon and Jessie Lillie Hall Blackmon; son, Kenneth Blackmon; brothers, Joe Blackmon and wife Judy, Ray Blackmon, Edward Blackmon, and Nathaniel Blackmon; sisters, Ruth Ward, Phoebe Marie Thomas, Dorothy Faye Moody, and Lyndall Smith; infant brother, David Blackmon; infant sister, Bernice Blackmon; grandchildren, Cortney Carraway and Ricky Kendrick Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Annette Blackmon of New Caney, Texas; children, Rick Kendrick and wife Amelia of Conroe, Texas, Rhonda Kendrick Carraway and husband Teddy of New Caney, Texas, Rhonda Blackmon Anderson and husband Bret of Grapevine, Texas, Rod Kendrick and wife Eva of Hutto, Texas, and Jessica Blackmon Dickerson of Houston, Texas; sisters, Mary Ellen Sermons and husband Claude of Deer Park, Texas and Rachel Mansfield of Silsbee, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3pm with Bro. Ray Morris officiating. Burial will be Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1pm in the Brookside Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be, Kent Parsons, Aaron Porter, Lonnie Powell, Jerry Moore, Tom Moore, Stephen Mansfield, Jerry Mansfield, Jeffrey Thomas and Jonathan Mansfield.

