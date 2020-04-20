Entergy Texas launches $300,000 Southeast Texas Relief Fund

As Southeast Texas bands together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Entergy Texas is committed to supporting our customers and communities during this difficult time through its newly established Southeast Texas Relief Fund. As part of the company’s commitment to supporting Southeast Texas, Entergy Texas, Inc. is donating $300,000 to nine nonprofit groups across 22 counties through Southeast Texas.

The fund will target grants to organizations that provide services to families and individuals that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and do not have financial resources for basic needs, such as food, rent and utilities.

“In the face of adversity, Texans have always rallied together to support our neighbors and communities,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “It’s inspiring to see our communities and local organizations working together to provide critical services to those in need. We’re proud to contribute $300,000 to support these efforts. We’ve weathered many storms and together, we’ll weather this one too.”

The selected organizations have experience helping those in need, including the recently unemployed, seniors and low-income families. The nonprofit groups provide either direct support to recipients or in conjunction with organizations that do.

The recipients include:

· United Way chapters across Entergy Texas’ service area which support a combined nine counties

· The Power to Care, which provides payment assistance to Entergy Texas customers who are low-income seniors and people with disabilities

· The Mission Northeast, which provides disaster relief, program and services, and adult education

· Community Assistance Center, which provides disaster relief, program and services, and adult education

· GETCAP, which offers a variety of programs and services to assist low-income individuals and families to 14 counties Entergy serves

· Liberty County Long-Term Recovery, which provides relief assistance to qualifying individuals throughout Liberty County

To date, Entergy’s shareholders have committed more than $1 million to COVID-19 response, including giving $700,000 to the corporation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to assist local United Way partners and other nonprofit agencies to provide aid to working families experiencing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic. More information on the relief fund and Entergy’s response to COVID-19 can be found at entergy.com/covid-19. Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

