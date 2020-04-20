Liberty HS students receive statewide music award

Students of Liberty High School have been honored as Texas Music Scholars. The two students that were selected for this honor are: Zandrea Carter and Faith Singh.

They were nominated for this honor by their choir director, Christie Bean, and the award is given by the Texas Music Educators Association, which sponsors the Texas All-State Bands, Orchestras and Choirs.

Zandrea Carter is a senior and will be attending Texas A&M University and pursuing a degree in BioMedical Science to become a Veterinarian. Faith Singh is also a senior and will be attending Lamar University and pursuing a degree in vocal music education.

This award is given to students who have exhibited outstanding qualities in scholastic merit, musicianship and citizenship in their school and community during the 2019-2020 school year.

The Texas Music Educators Association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an association of over 13,000 music teachers whose goals are to support music education in Texas, provide professional growth opportunities for educators, foster public support for music in schools and offer quality musical experiences for students.

