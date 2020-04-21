Evelyn Lee Niederhofer, age 93 of Evergreen, Texas passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born January 26, 1927 in Evergreen, Texas to parents Carrie and O.E. Ellisor, Sr. who preceded her in death along with her husband, W.D. Niederhofer, Jr.; brothers, Oliver Edward Ellisor, Jr. and J.T. Ellisor; and sisters, Dorothy Gilley and Pat Decker.

Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Evergreen, Texas. Being a hard worker, she could often be found working at her family owned grocery store. In her free time, she loved working in her yard. Evelyn was a very social woman who loved to visit. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Walter Dewey Niederhofer, III. and wife Sue Beth, and Jerry Lee Niederhofer; grandchildren, Wendy Massey and husband Andrew, Chlee Tibbetts, Jennifer Yeskie and husband Ray, Matthew Niederhofer and wife Amber, Gina McIlwain, Adam Niederhofer and fiancé RaeLynn Gresham, Amber Headley and husband Sherrard, Ashley Niederhofer and Abigail Niederhofer; great-grandchildren, Blane, Tyler, Cameron, Karissa, Jacob, Dylan, Marshall, Lainey, Corey McIlwain and wife Vida, Katy, Christian, Lexi, Gavin, Brennan, Addison, Gavin and Aubrey; and great-great-grandchildren, Riggin and one on the way.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Pine Valley Baptist Church, New Waverly, Texas. Interment will follow at Pine Valley Cemetery, New Waverly, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

