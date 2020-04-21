Dana Ruth Gillen, 91, of Tarkington Prairie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Gillen was born March 22, 1929 in Dayton, Texas to parents, Chester Keck and Hattie Spraker Keck.

Mrs. Gillen had been a resident of this area for most of her life. She also had lived in Houston and Beaumont. She was a member of the Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church. Ruth enjoyed cooking, especially for and her grandkids which she adored. She also liked to crochet, work crossword puzzles and tend the cattle.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, J.B. Gillen, her step-son, David Gillen, Sr., her brothers, Dean Keck and John Keck, and her sisters, Glynn Rains and Carol Keck. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Susie Payne of Dayton and Jodie Wood of Tarkington; grandchildren, Burt Payne, Jason Payne and wife April, Chester Payne and wife Rita, Wesley Wood and wife Jennifer, Whitney Wood and David Gillen, Jr.; sister-in-law, Camelia Keck; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family service is scheduled at this time. Please leave your thoughts and memories for Ruth’s family at http://www.pacestancil.com

To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Dana Ruth Gillen, visit the Tribute Store.

