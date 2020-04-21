Liberty County Housing Authority provides grant for meals to homebound senior citizens

The Liberty County Housing Authority partnered with the South Liberty County Meals on Wheels program to provide a grant of $5,000 earlier this year.

The grant’s purpose is to cover shelf-stable meals for our homebound elderly.

The money came from a funding stream the housing authority had for disaster-related costs within the county. Due to frequent flooding making transport to some of clients difficult, the Meals on Wheels program often must deliver shelf stable meals in lieu of daily, hot meals.

The particular challenge locally is that the amount of times per year that Meals on Wheels must deliver shelf stable meals outpaces the amount of allotted meals the program is reimbursed for through the Houston Galveston Agency on Aging Council.

These funds from the Liberty County Housing Authority will greatly aid in our service to some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

