Thelma Jane Taylor, 68, of Saratoga, Texas, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Harbor Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was born on June 21, 1951, in Silsbee,TX to the late Lloyd & Leavie Ard. A long time resident of Texas, her life was devoted to caring for her loved ones. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church of Saratoga, serving faithfully. She enjoyed crafts, spending time with her family, reading, and traveling. She had a kind heart towards everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Leavie Ard; 1 brother, James Douglas.



Those left to cherish her memory are Joe David Taylor (Husband), Angel Keel (Daughter) & Husband Robert, Joe Taylor (Son) & Wife Chris ; Grandchildren, Brandi Brown & Husband Weaver, Phillip Keel & Wife Taylor; Travis & Shiane Taylor Justin Taylor Jennifer Ankenbrand. Great-Grandchildren Avery Brown & Olivia Keel, Lias Ankenbrand. 3 sisters, Mary Credeur, Willie Whistler, & Melba Knobloch; 3 brothers, Lonnie Ard & wife Elaine, Jimmie Ard, Kimmie Ard & wife DeeAnn, and a large number of nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze, Texas.



Honoring Thelma as pallbearers are Phillip Keel, Weaver Brown, Robert Keel, Keith Ard, William Ard, Michael Parrish. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Thelma Jane Taylor, please visit our Tribute Store.

