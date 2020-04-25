Cleveland Livestock Show holding online auction today to benefit kids

It’s a last-minute notice but starting at noon Saturday, Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day is hosting an online auction. The sale is being held to benefit the youths who would otherwise being showing their animals and projects at this year’s show.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the livestock show and youth livestock sale to be canceled this year, leaving the youth out for expenses they have incurred all year for the maintenance and care of their animals.

“We had to cancel the show because the facilities where we hold it were closed. To offer some relief to the kids, and to commend them for all their hard work, we organized this auction,” said Jennifer Lewis, spokesperson for the organization. “We are hoping to get them enough money so they are able to participate in next year’s events.”

The auction is all online and customers will be invoiced for their tax-deductible donations.

Here are some more details about today’s auction:

Click here to open the auction in your browser window:

https://www.proxibid.com/Wal-Lee-Auction-Company/Cleveland-Livestock-Show-Dairy-Day/event-catalog/177164

– Under the Cleveland Livestock Show & Dairy Day logo, click on “Participate in this event”

– Popup window will prompt you to sign in.

– If you don’t have an existing Proxibid account, please click on Sign Up!

– Follow the instructions to create an account. If you would like your company name to be recognized during the live auction, please use your company name as your username when creating your account. If not, use your first/last name as your username. The username is what the auctioneer will be able to see during the live auction.

DO NOT use spaces in username. Please use a capital letter for first letter of username. Use a number at the end of username.

– It will ask you to enter your credit card information. You must enter a credit card in order to verify you as a valid buyer. Your credit card will not be charged.

– Once you have entered your credit card information, Proxibid will send you an email to activate your account. Go to your email and activate your Proxibid account.

– You are now registered to bid.

If you have problems or questions registering, please contact Wal-Lee Auction Company at 936-222-7588.

Live bidding will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday until all animals are sold.

Projects can be paid for by cash, check (made payable to Cleveland Livestock Show) or Credit Card (2.75 percent convenience fee for credit card payments).

ADD-ON Money – Email Jennifer Lewis – clsonlineauction@gmail.com

Disposition of Animals – Exhibitor will contact Buyer

Disposition Options: Buyer donates back to student, Student will deliver to Buyer or Student will deliver to Processor.

Processor Choices:

Jackson’s processing

Chubby’s processing

Reed’s processing

Going’s processing

All transactions such as students getting their money will go through the Cleveland Livestock Show organization.

We are asking all Parents, Students and Buyers to continue to be patient and please let us know if there is anything we can do help make this as smooth as possible. If there are any mistakes/errors, please let us know asap and we can get them corrected.

