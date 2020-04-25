Splendora woman identified as victim in Friday fatal accident

Cleveland Police Department has released the name of the woman who died Friday in an auto accident on S. Washington Ave. at River Street. Her name is Annabelle Alvarado, 42, of Splendora.

Alvarado was killed when she pulled into the lane of traffic of a large dump truck. Her vehicle was broadsided as she was pulling out of Agave Restaurant’s parking lot on S. Washington Ave., authorities say.

Cleveland Fire Department and Rescue was dispatched to the scene. The first responders extricated her from the wreckage and then transported her to HCA-Houston Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

“Cleveland Police Department expresses their sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” said Chief Darrel Broussard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

