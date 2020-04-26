Donald Lee Mize, age 72 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born April 22, 1948 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Jesse and Jean Mize who preceded him in death along with his wife, Norma Mize; and sister, Linda Mize.

Survivors include his son, Jesse Mize and wife Sara; daughter, Tracy Sathe and husband Richard; sister, Betty Gilbert and husband Marvin; brother, Billy Mize and wife Kay; grandchildren, Cheyenne Jackson and husband Justin, Tristin Mize and wife Savannah, Taylor Mize and husband Bailey Powell, Christian Mize, Shila Mize, Shelby Mize, Alexis Milner and husband Donald, Zachary Sathe, Amanda Fierro and husband Jake; great-grandchildren, Oakleigh Mize, Maverick Jackson, Korbyn Powell, Lilly Milner, Emery Milner, Carson Fierro, Case Fierro, Clara Fierro, and Beaux Sathe; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bear Creek Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Lee Mize please visit our Tribute Store.

