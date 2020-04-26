Gary Don Evans, age 58 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born October 24, 1961 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents Carolyn and Jerry Evans. He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Evans; mother, Carolyn Evans; daughters, Amanda Dudley and Natalie Murry; sons, Gary Evans, Steven Molina, Eric Molina, Fabian Molina and Adrian Molina; brothers, Jerry Evans, Jimmy Evans, Steven Evans and Randy Evans; along with twenty-two wonderful grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Don Evans please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

