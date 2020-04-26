Timothy Glen Bradberry, 62, of Cleveland, Texas Passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. Tim was born in San Bernadino, California to parents Thomas J and Essie Raye Bradberry who preceded him in death along with his brother, Thomas Bradberry.

Tim was a very mechanically inclined person who could often be found building classing cars or seeing the countryside on his Harley. He had a passion for music and loved playing his guitar. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Karen Bradberry; son, Joshua Wade Bradberry; daughter Brandy Nicole Mahaffey and her husband Matthew; sister Paulette Harris and her husband Ronald; his dog, Bailey, and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery, 12901 FM 2025 Cleveland, Texas 77328 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Glen Bradberry please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

