Herminia Rodriguez Lopez, 62, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in a tragic car accident. She was born in Mexico on April 25, 1957 to parents J. Santos Rodriguez and Cresencia Ruiz Guzman.

Herminia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished her role as housewife and homemaker. She was the proud matriarch of a large and loving family. Herminia loved being a grandmother. She had a good sense of humor and a playful personality. She enjoyed watching telenovelas, sewing and cooking. Herminia was the rock of her family. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

Hermina was preceded in death by her father; newborn baby and brother Leonardo Ruiz Rodriguez. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of forty-three years Valentin Lopez; mother Cresencia Ruiz Lopez; daughter Francis Lopez Martinez and husband Franscio; son Jose Angel Lopez and wife Elizabeth; grandson Alex Martinez; granddaughter Giselle Martinez; grandson Nathan Anthony Lopez; grandson Alan Fabian Lopez; grandson Damian Joel Lopez and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Private visitation and graveside service will be entrusted to Allison Funeral Service.

Herminia Rodríguez López, de 62 años, de Liberty, Texas, falleció el sábado 18 de abril de 2020 en un trágico accidente automovilístico. Nació en México el 25 de abril de 1957 de padres J. Santos Rodríguez y Cresencia Ruiz Guzmán.

Herminia fue una maravillosa esposa, madre, abuela, hermana y amiga. Ella era ama de casa. Amaba mucho a su esposo y dos hijos y nietos. Tenía buen sentido del humor y una personalidad juguetona. Le gustaba ver telenovelas, coser y cocinar. Herminia era la roca de su familia. Las palabras no pueden expresar cuánto será extrañada.

Hermina fue precedida en la muerte por su padre; bebé recién nacido y hermano Leonardo Ruiz Rodríguez. Ella deja atrás para apreciar su memoria a su amado y devoto esposo de cuarenta y tres años, Valentín López; madre Cresencia Ruiz López; hija Francis López Martínez y esposo Francisco; hijo José Ángel López y esposa Elizabeth; nieto Alex Martínez; nieta Giselle Martinez; nieto Nathan Anthony Lopez; nieto Alan Fabian Lopez; nieto Damian Joel Lopez y numerosos hermanos y hermanas, sobrinas y sobrinos y otros familiares y amigos cariñosos.

