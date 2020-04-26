Donna Kay Ward, 55, of New Caney, Texas, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020. Donna was born in Albany Georgia on Saturday February 20, 1965 to Thomas Joseph and Patricia Ann (Mann) Culpepper.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Culpepper. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 33 years Robert Calvin Ward, her father Thomas J Culpepper; son’s Stephen Ward and wife Dusty, Phillip Ward and wife Jessica; brothers Thomas Edward Culpepper, Charles Allen Culpepper; sister Cheryl Ward and husband Calvin; grandchildren Paislee, Kimber, Hadlynn, Landyn, Brentlee, and Cody Ward; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Donna will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday April 27, 2020, 5-9 pm. Graveside service for Donna will be held at Morgan Cemetery on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at noon. Burial will follow at Morgan Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

