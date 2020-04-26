Ronald Charles Butler was born in Houston, Texas on January 20, 1945 and passed away in Splendora, Texas on April 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Ronald was a Mason Bricklayer for numerous years, and his pride and joy was his family and he worked hard to provide for them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Wallace Butler and Dorothy Mildred Yackle Butler; wife, Terri Lee Butler; sisters, Judy, Karen, and Katherine. Ronald is survived by his daughters, Patrese Marie Whelihan (Patty) of Splendora, Texas and Rhonda Lee Tullis and husband Richard of Splendora, Texas; brother, Carlton R. Skipper Sr.; grandchildren, Jon Whelihan, Jodi Purcell, Michael Whelihan, Jamie Purcell, Marcus Ortega, Amanda Whelihan, and Jeri Dailey; great grandchildren, Colten Alan Wayne Soto, Slayton Lee Whelihan, Jaidyn Whelihan, Kyleigh and Kodi Silva, Paisley Whelihan, Kambrii Dodd, Presley Jo Whelihan, Marissa Fay Ortega, and Christina Lynn Ortega.

