Coronavirus Act offers help for Lone Star College students

Lone Star College is ready to help you get back to work, or update your skills with state-of-the-art online education thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Lone Star College has received additional funds to provide students with emergency financial assistance as part of the CARES Act,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “This money can help those looking for work to enhance their job skills and make them more employable.”

The CARES Act awarded LSC nearly $28 million. $14 million is to be given to eligible students impacted by COVID-19 with the other $14 million used to cover lost revenues or expenses. The funds can also be used as grants to students for food, housing, technology and other purposes.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people who are looking for a new career or seeking to improve their job skills,” said Head.

LSC increased online classes from 1,624 to 6,825 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Registration for Summer, May Mini-Mester and Fall classes is now open.

The CARES Act, which was signed into law March 28, provides almost $14 billion for higher education institutions nationwide to support the costs of shifting classes online, and for grants to students for food, housing, technology and other purposes.

Visit LoneStar.edu/CARESAct for more information and to determine your eligibility. LSC Financial Aid representatives are also available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist via email and live chat. The Financial Aid Early Decision application runs through May 4.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

