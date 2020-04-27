Liberty County now has 39 COVID-19 cases, 21 full recoveries

UPDATE: The original story stated that there are 13 recoveries. However, the list was not updated. There are actually 21 full recoveries, according to Crista Beasley-Adams, director of the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management.

Liberty County is reporting its 38th and 39th cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The most recent cases involve a 60-70-year-old north Liberty County male, and a 20-30-year-old north Liberty County female. Both persons are recovering at home.

The other cases, some of whom have fully recovered, are as follows:

Not included on the above photo are cases 22, 23, 24, 27, 30, 32 and 33.

There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 and older, or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

