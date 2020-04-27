Need a helping hand? Here’s a list of community resources for Liberty County and some surrounding areas

The Health Center of Southeast Texas has prepared this list of community resources, mostly for food assistance, for all of its clinic locations in Liberty, San Jacinto and Polk counties.

As there may be changes to this list, please call ahead.

Cleveland

Liberty Church, Operation Refuge – Food baskets 200 FM 2025 Cleveland; 281-592-4130

The Sanctuary of Cleveland-Food pantry – 100 E. Hanson St. Cleveland, 281-592-8035

Cleveland Senior Center – Meals to- go until further notice, please call the day before and before 11:00 AM, 220 Peach Ave., 281-592-1174

Liberty

South Liberty Co. Meals on Wheels (project of GRACE Initiative) – 936-646-2846

Spirit of Sharing-2521 Beaumont Ave., Liberty; 936-336-6602, call to apply for assistance

Liberty Church of Christ – Food pantry, 3201 N. Main, Liberty, 936-336-2216

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church- 2916 Grand Avenue, Liberty, 936-336-5837

Dayton

Dayton Senior Center – Closed for COVID, but will reopen, meals for lunch, please call the day ahead before 11:00 AM, 936-257-2393

Catholic Community of St. Joseph- 804 S. Cleveland St., Dayton 936-258-5808

First United Methodist Church – 106 S. Cleveland St., Dayton; 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month, must show proof of Dayton residency, call to confirm days and times, 936-258-8021

Tarkington

Rural Shade Baptist Church – Food pantry, call first, 281-592-6331

Hi-Way Tabernacle – food pantry, call first, 281-592-2403

Shepherd

Shepherd Public Library – call for information on food truck, 936-628-3515

Shepherd Senior Citizen Center – Meals daily, doing to-go curbside until further notice, 102 Liberty St., Shepherd, call day before please and before 11:00 AM, 936-628-3733

Coldspring

Coldspring Senior Center – Meals M-F, lunch, to-go orders only right now due to COVID until further notice; call the day ahead before 11:00 AM please, 936-653-4175

Calvary Baptist Church Coldspring – Food boxes on Fridays with the American Red Cross, 65 Petroleum Rd, Coldspring, no phone number, go early

Livingston

Livingston Senior Center – Meals M-F, lunch, they are closed for COVID but will reopen, please call a day ahead and before 11:00 AM, 605 E. Abbey, Livingston, 936-327-6817

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Heart to Heart, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for info. 2590 Hwy 190 W., 936-967-8385

Salvation Army – Call for information, 936-328-8240

First United Methodist Church – Helping Hands, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00-11:45, 2801 Hwy 190 W., 936-967-3344

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Oasis – 836 W. Jones, Livingston, Thursday only or by appointment, 936-327-8467

Campaign 300 – 600 S. Washington Ave, Livingston, call for info, 936-463-4780

Center of Hope – Food pantry, Tues. & Thurs. 1:30-3:30 and Sat. 9:30-11:30, 600 S. Washington Ave, Livingston

Mannafest – Food pantry, Mon. & Fri. 9:00-12:00, 803 W. Feagin, Livingston, 936-327-9555

