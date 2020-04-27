Need a helping hand? Here’s a list of community resources for Liberty County and some surrounding areas

The Health Center of Southeast Texas has prepared this list of community resources, mostly for food assistance, for all of its clinic locations in Liberty, San Jacinto and Polk counties.
As there may be changes to this list, please call ahead.
Cleveland
- Liberty Church, Operation Refuge – Food baskets 200 FM 2025 Cleveland; 281-592-4130
- The Sanctuary of Cleveland-Food pantry – 100 E. Hanson St. Cleveland, 281-592-8035
- Cleveland Senior Center – Meals to- go until further notice, please call the day before and before 11:00 AM, 220 Peach Ave., 281-592-1174
Liberty
- South Liberty Co. Meals on Wheels (project of GRACE Initiative) – 936-646-2846
- Spirit of Sharing-2521 Beaumont Ave., Liberty; 936-336-6602, call to apply for assistance
- Liberty Church of Christ – Food pantry, 3201 N. Main, Liberty, 936-336-2216
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church- 2916 Grand Avenue, Liberty, 936-336-5837
Dayton
- Dayton Senior Center – Closed for COVID, but will reopen, meals for lunch, please call the day ahead before 11:00 AM, 936-257-2393
- Catholic Community of St. Joseph- 804 S. Cleveland St., Dayton 936-258-5808
- First United Methodist Church – 106 S. Cleveland St., Dayton; 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month, must show proof of Dayton residency, call to confirm days and times, 936-258-8021
Tarkington
- Rural Shade Baptist Church – Food pantry, call first, 281-592-6331
- Hi-Way Tabernacle – food pantry, call first, 281-592-2403
Shepherd
- Shepherd Public Library – call for information on food truck, 936-628-3515
- Shepherd Senior Citizen Center – Meals daily, doing to-go curbside until further notice, 102 Liberty St., Shepherd, call day before please and before 11:00 AM, 936-628-3733
Coldspring
- Coldspring Senior Center – Meals M-F, lunch, to-go orders only right now due to COVID until further notice; call the day ahead before 11:00 AM please, 936-653-4175
- Calvary Baptist Church Coldspring – Food boxes on Fridays with the American Red Cross, 65 Petroleum Rd, Coldspring, no phone number, go early
Livingston
- Livingston Senior Center – Meals M-F, lunch, they are closed for COVID but will reopen, please call a day ahead and before 11:00 AM, 605 E. Abbey, Livingston, 936-327-6817
- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Heart to Heart, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for info. 2590 Hwy 190 W., 936-967-8385
- Salvation Army – Call for information, 936-328-8240
- First United Methodist Church – Helping Hands, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00-11:45, 2801 Hwy 190 W., 936-967-3344
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Oasis – 836 W. Jones, Livingston, Thursday only or by appointment, 936-327-8467
- Campaign 300 – 600 S. Washington Ave, Livingston, call for info, 936-463-4780
- Center of Hope – Food pantry, Tues. & Thurs. 1:30-3:30 and Sat. 9:30-11:30, 600 S. Washington Ave, Livingston
- Mannafest – Food pantry, Mon. & Fri. 9:00-12:00, 803 W. Feagin, Livingston, 936-327-9555
First Baptist Church of Dayton also serves the community, with a food pantry. Normally it is the first and third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11:30. But for the past two weeks we have joined with Houston Food Bank’s disaster relief program, to distribute food every Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30. The families we helped increased from our normal 20-25 families we help during our regular food pantry to 106 families the first week, and 170 families last Thursday. We will continue food distribution every Thursday from 9:30-11:30 for as long as the Houston Food Bank feels there is a need and supplies the food. Families must qualify by either losing their job, or hours because of the Covid-19, or receiving government aid, such as Food Stamps, Social Security, children on school free lunch program, etc.
