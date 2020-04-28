Donna Sue Vickers Marks, 70, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. She was born December 07, 1949, in Baytown, TX to the late Don and Ruby Musil Harriman. Mrs. Marks loved her family and helping people and retired as a Dependency Counselor for TDCJ.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Shawn Vickers and wife Kriste of Liberty; daughter, Stacey Vickers of Houston; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

Cremation service under the care of Fatih & Family Funeral Services.

