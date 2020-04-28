Janice Kay Shipman, 70, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1949, in Dayton, Texas, to the late Billy and Etta V. (Hopson) Paxton.

Janice graduated from Hardin High School in 1968, afterward, she attended Sam Houston in Huntsville and later finished at Lamar University in Beaumont, where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. After her children were of school age she went to work at Hardin ISD, where she spent 22 years as a Special Education teacher, retiring in 2006.

In 1971, Janice married the love of her life Melvin, where they spent 49 wonderful years together, raising their family which included their two sons in Hardin. She was a member of the New Life United Pentecostal Church in Liberty. She was a devoted Christian, loved the Lord with all her heart, and lived the perfect example of a Godly woman.

Janice pursued many hobbies, some of which included: spending time with the grandchildren and having them stay overnight, cooking, playing games, camping, traveling, and going on cruises all over the world. She was a member of the Peacemaker’s Camping Group, a group that would join together and go on camping trips. Janice loved to fish, as long as it wasn’t too hot. She would spend her day outdoors where she loved to mow using their zero-turn lawnmower.

Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal and paternal grandparents and her Aunt Evelyn Paxton. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband Melvin Shipman of Baytown; her children Kelvin Shipman and wife Crystal of Baytown, Kasey Shipman and wife Justina of Hardin; her grandchildren Luke and Rayna Shipman of Baytown and Kaden Shipman of Hardin; her sister Linda Boone and husband Carter of Missouri City; her nieces, Jenny Ferris and husband Ted, Ashley Boone, and grand-niece, Gracelyn Ferris, all of Missouri City; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill, Texas, with Rev. Lonnie Jordan officiating. Accompanying him will be pastors Aaron DeLaughter and Bradley Davis. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to New Life United Pentecostal Church in Liberty or Life Point Church in Daisetta, Texas.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the graveside service will be limited as we continue to emphasize minimizing social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20, 2020, at 11:59p, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people”

