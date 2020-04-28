Douglas “Dougy” Arthur Swetman, age 21 of Roman Forest, Texas passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born September 16, 1998 in Kingwood, Texas to parents Sandy Rorai and Daniel Swetman. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Myrtle and Douglas Dulaney.

Dougy was well loved by his community. He was elected Homecoming King of the New Caney High School Class of 2016. He played the Bass Drum in the New Caney Eagle Band where he lettered. Dougy was a member of the New Caney Nitros taking part in the Special Olympics. He was a patron of the New Caney New Horizons and a Volunteer Staff Member and Councilor in Training for the Splendora YMCA. He was a member of the Splendora Assembly of God Church and regularly attended the youth ministry at the First Baptist Church of Porter. With a big smile, and a warm hug, he walked through this world as a child of God bringing joy and hope wherever his path took him. Dougy transformed those around him with his gentle soul and kind heart. Dougy never met a stranger and his unconditional love knew no earthly bounds. We were blessed as one of Gods angel walked among us. Dougy’s legacy will be his enduring impact upon those he met and how each was forever changed by a purity free of sadness, anger or fear. He was a lamb that was gifted to us for a brief moment in time. He completed his journey, as God intended, and was called home to receive his reward. He will be forever missed by all.

Survivors include his mother, Sandy and husband Steve Rorai; father, Daniel Swetman Sr.; grandparents, James and Doris Swetman; brothers, James Swetman, II and wife Nicole, Stephen Rorai, II. and wife Marcia, Christopher Rorai, and Daniel Swetman, Jr.; Sister, Danetta Young; Aunt, Debra and husband John Koen; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Douglas “Dougy” Arthur Swetman please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

