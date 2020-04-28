Harvey A. Sheppard was born in Madisonville, Texas on November 9, 1929 and went to his Heavenly Home on April 28, 2020 in Porter, Texas at the age of 90. Harvey married the love of his life, Joyce Croft on September 17, 1948 in Tarkington, and they spent 71 beautiful years together.

Harvey was a man of great integrity, and a man of God. He retired as a supervisor from Dow Chemicals.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Sheppard and Pairlee Maria Johnson Sheppard; brothers, Grover Sheppard, Haskel Sheppard, Rayburn Sheppard, Jesse Sheppard, and Kenneth Sheppard; sisters, Beatrice Rankin, Madine O’Quinn, and Geneva Majors. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Sheppard of Dayton, Texas; daughter, Terry Murphy and husband Philip of Castroville, Texas; sons, Dennis Sheppard and wife Randi of Enigma, Georgia, and Drew Sheppard and wife Deana of Tyler, Texas; sister, Marie Needham of Porter, Texas; grandchildren, Kim Murphy, Tracy Murphy, David Murphy, Jeremy Sheppard, Shawna Cribb, Kristen Garrett, Jamie Davis, Kaylin Sheppard, and Liam Sheppard; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

