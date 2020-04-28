Jimmy O’Dell Boutwell was born May 9, 1939 in Houston, Texas and passed away April 28, 2020 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 80. Jimmy worked hard his entire life and excelled at many jobs including roofing, and being an auto mechanic. Jimmy is survived by his children, Cynthia Weaver, Yolanda Boutwell, Angela Followell and husband Gary, Jimmy Boutwell and wife Tana, and Jeanne Rae Green; best friend of 58 years, Bill Hoppes; grandchildren, Amber Michelle Kennedy, Jennifer Boutwell, Jessica Boutwell, Jimmy Followell, Joshua Followell, Jimmy O. Boutwell Jr., Misty M. Boutwell, Angela A. Boutwell, Cullen Green, Tina Holt, Kaleb Perteet; great grandchildren, John Boutwell, Clayton Boutwell, Sarah Boutwell, Steven Boutwell Jr., Kaylie Followell, Samuel Ebanks, Carson Followell, Tysin Followell, Amrie Followell, Max Followell, Jimmy O. Boutwell III, Emery Boutwell, Jayden Boutwell, Taonna McGraw, David McGraw, Rayden Mitcham, Kirsten Mitcham, Rose Holt, Jacelinn Holt, Arabella Holt, and Brynleigh Perteet.

