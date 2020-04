The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2020:

Dowdy, Lashawn – Driving While Intoxicated

Vance, Charles Arthur Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Zakharoz, Vadim – Assault

