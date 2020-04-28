OPINION: Cattle raisers welcome executive order to keep processors open

Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order to invoke the Defense Protection Act and keep beef processors open during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“On behalf of cattle producers and beef consumers across the country, I would like to thank President Trump for his executive action to keep beef processors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining the viability of the beef supply chain has been TSCRA’s top priority since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Though fears of a shortage were largely unfounded, rumors can be self-perpetuating and cause over-buying of a product out of panic. Today’s action by the Trump administration should go a long way toward easing consumer fear as well as prevent additional economic strain on the cattle producers who supply the beef processors.”

TSCRA is a 143-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members.

These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas, Oklahoma and throughout the Southwest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

