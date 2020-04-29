Dayton ISD announces 21-5A All-District awards for soccer players

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Congratulations to the following Dayton High School Bronco Soccer players for their outstanding achievements this season:

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM:
Juan Plascencia
Pedro Antunez
Victor Mancilla
Jaime Pineda
Kevin Castro
Alonso Puente
Jesus Rivera

1ST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Jaime Pineda
Alfredo Mendoza
Bryan Martinez
Mario Puente
Kevin Robledo

2ND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Chris Uraje
Jesus Rivera
Victor Mancilla
Alonso Puente

HONORABLE MENTION
Kevin Castro  
Juan Plascencia
Francisco Gonzalez

DISTRICT 21-5A CO-OFFENSIVE MVP is David Perez. He led the district with 12 goals and set a new program record for goals in a season with 17.

