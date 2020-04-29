Dayton ISD announces 21-5A All-District awards for soccer players

Congratulations to the following Dayton High School Bronco Soccer players for their outstanding achievements this season:
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM:
Juan Plascencia
Pedro Antunez
Victor Mancilla
Jaime Pineda
Kevin Castro
Alonso Puente
Jesus Rivera
1ST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Jaime Pineda
Alfredo Mendoza
Bryan Martinez
Mario Puente
Kevin Robledo
2ND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Chris Uraje
Jesus Rivera
Victor Mancilla
Alonso Puente
HONORABLE MENTION
Kevin Castro
Juan Plascencia
Francisco Gonzalez
DISTRICT 21-5A CO-OFFENSIVE MVP is David Perez. He led the district with 12 goals and set a new program record for goals in a season with 17.