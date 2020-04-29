Dayton ISD announces 21-5A All-District awards for soccer players

Congratulations to the following Dayton High School Bronco Soccer players for their outstanding achievements this season:

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM:

Juan Plascencia

Pedro Antunez

Victor Mancilla

Jaime Pineda

Kevin Castro

Alonso Puente

Jesus Rivera

1ST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Jaime Pineda

Alfredo Mendoza

Bryan Martinez

Mario Puente

Kevin Robledo

2ND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Chris Uraje

Jesus Rivera

Victor Mancilla

Alonso Puente

HONORABLE MENTION

Kevin Castro

Juan Plascencia

Francisco Gonzalez

DISTRICT 21-5A CO-OFFENSIVE MVP is David Perez. He led the district with 12 goals and set a new program record for goals in a season with 17.



