Don’t forget to respond: 2020 Census reminder postcards arriving this week

The U.S. Census Bureau is beginning to send reminder notice postcards to an estimated

69 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. About 53.4% of households across the country have already responded since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12.

Those households that have not yet responded to the census will receive an in person visit by a census taker to collect their information later this summer.

Starting April 27-May 9 households will receive another reminder postcard in the mail. Responding now to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to visit your home later this year. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

NORTH TEXAS COUNTIES THE BEAT OF ALL TEXAS COUNTS

As of Sunday, April 26, six North Texas counties are amongst the Top 10 for the state of Texas Census counts.

Rockwall County remains on top of all Texas counties with a 61.1 percent response rate (64,103 households). Known as one of the top 25 fastest-growing counties in the U.S., since last decennial (2010), Rockwall County has led the state in Census counts since the beginning of its self-response mission that began on March 12.

Amongst North Texas cities, Colleyville and Trophy Club are ranked as the third and fourth highest amongst Census counts with a 76.4 percent response (Colleyville) and 74.4 percent response (Trophy Club). The city of Haslet rounds out the Top 10 for Texas cities with 75.3 percent of their homes responding.

Over the past week, 300,000 Texas households responded to the Census bringing the total up to 5.9 million homes. The Lone Star State also moved up a notch to 39th in the nation among Census counts. See the latest Top 10 chart on Census counts by county and city for the state of Texas below:





