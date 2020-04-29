Liberty County sheriff’s captain recognized for 40 years with Airborne Public Safety Association

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken Defoor was recently recognized in Airbeat Magazine for his 40 years of membership with the Airborne Public Safety Association, formerly known as Airborne Law Enforcement Association.

Defoor began his career in law enforcement when he graduated from the Houston Police Academy in 1958. In 1977, Capt. Defoor became head of the Houston Police Department Helicopter Division where his leadership and integrity earned him the confidence and respect of his airmen. He also helped in establishing the Scuba Diving Team for Houston Police Department.

Defoor retired from Houston Police Department in 1984 with an honorable service record.

Defoor soon began a new career in movies. He played in many movies, most notably in 1997 when he played an extra in the hit movie “Hope” with Goldie Hawn. In 2006, he also was in the movie “Infamous” with Sandra Bullock.

Not one to stay away from law enforcement for too long, Defoor became chief of police for Dayton Police Department where he served with honor and integrity. He also held the position of bodyguard for the president of Exxon for six years. Defoor also worked as a private investigator for a period of time and ran his own agency.

In 2013, after an exceptionally distinguished career, Defoor began the next chapter in his law enforcement career with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office where he wears many hats. He has held the positions of Deputy Chief (twice) and Captain. He currently is in command of the Reserve Deputy program and the Honor Guard. Defoor is also head of the aviation unit at Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Since 2013, he has been responsible for the Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, which has 14 active members, and the Liberty County S.C.A.N. program. Defoor is also the liaison between Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. He also is an expert handwriting analyzer for Liberty County. He currently holds the position of Chief Public Information Officer for the agency.

In 2014, Defoor held the first Citizens Police Academy class. Later, in 2017, he graduated 17 citizens from the 13-week academy.

Defoor’s reputation as a dedicated and loyal member of the department is known throughout the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. His commitment to excellence and tradition is seen in the way the Honor Guard carries out their duties at each ceremony. Captain Defoor’s leadership is viewed through the dedication in which the Liberty County reserve deputies serve the community. His belief in progress is evident in the Aviation Unit he established at the Sheriff’s Department.

When asked to describe Defoor, Sheriff Bobby Radar is quoted as saying, “The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is very lucky to have a man like Captain Ken Defoor. He has a vast amount of knowledge about many things which has proved to be very beneficial to the LCSO. He is not afraid to take the lead and get things done. Captain Defoor is a person that has ‘been there and done that.’”

According to an LCSO statement, “It is with great pride and admiration that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Captain Defoor for his many accomplishments throughout his years of service. He is an asset to this office and his remarkable talents place him a bar above the rest. Captain Defoor will be awarded for his service to the Airborne Public Safety Association at a special ceremony set for later this summer.”

