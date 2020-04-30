Murder under investigation in Cleveland

Cleveland Police Department has one suspect in custody for the murder of a female around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim was fatally shot near the intersection of S. Holly and Truman streets in Cleveland.

The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene in a black GMC pickup truck. He was captured about an hour later by police.

According to Chief Darrel Broussard, the suspect appeared to be fleeing Cleveland toward Houston and was caught in the construction of US 59/I-69. His vehicle was impounded and towed by Smith Towing to Cleveland Police Department where it can be searched for evidence once a warrant is obtained.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller was called to the scene of the shooting to conduct an inquest. He has ordered an autopsy on the victim, whose identity is being withheld at this time.

As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted.

The murder suspect’s vehicle was towed from US 59 to Cleveland Police Department by Smith Towing.

