COVID-19 testing site coming to Liberty Fire Department on Sunday

A mobile test collection site for COVID-19 is coming to Liberty County on Sunday, May 3. The site will be set up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Liberty Fire Department, 1912 Lakeland St., Liberty.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only, so anyone who is interested in being tested should call 1-512-882-2400 to make an appoint with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
You will be screened to see if you have:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry and productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
All persons being tested will remain in their vehicle throughout the process. Cones will be placed in the fire department parking lot to direct the flow the traffic. Officers with Liberty Police Department will assist.
“The test results will be available in 6-7 days,” said Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst.
Only 250 tests are expected to be available, so persons who are interested should call the DSHS number above promptly or register online at txcovidtest.org. If you are one of the registrants, keep your registration number with you as you will need to present it on the day of testing.
Hurst said the goal is to have more mobile testing sites available in the coming weeks.
After all this time they finally decide to test Liberty County, but only in Liberty and only one day. A lot of good that does. Next election we need to remember the lousy job our elected officials have done in this state and county.
You’re exactly right