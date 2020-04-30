COVID-19 testing site coming to Liberty Fire Department on Sunday

A mobile test collection site for COVID-19 is coming to Liberty County on Sunday, May 3. The site will be set up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Liberty Fire Department, 1912 Lakeland St., Liberty.

Tests will be conducted by appointment only, so anyone who is interested in being tested should call 1-512-882-2400 to make an appoint with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

You will be screened to see if you have:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry and productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

All persons being tested will remain in their vehicle throughout the process. Cones will be placed in the fire department parking lot to direct the flow the traffic. Officers with Liberty Police Department will assist.

“The test results will be available in 6-7 days,” said Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst.

Only 250 tests are expected to be available, so persons who are interested should call the DSHS number above promptly or register online at txcovidtest.org. If you are one of the registrants, keep your registration number with you as you will need to present it on the day of testing.

Hurst said the goal is to have more mobile testing sites available in the coming weeks.

