Wayne “Kingster” Allen King, 64, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on September 25, 1955, in Anahuac, Texas, to George King and the late Lena Mae Cline King. Kingster graduated from Anahuac High School in 1974. He pursued many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Kingster was a loving husband and son. He was preceded in death by his mother; and his grandparents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 23 years Teressa McIllwain King; his father George King; and other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be John Kemp, Heath Staner, Travis Knupple, Bobby Hall, and Bobby Dockens.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10am until 2pm, on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A graveside service and committal will follow at 2:30pm in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

