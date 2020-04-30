Ollie Leo Loflin, age 90 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born January 23, 1930 in Hugoton, Kansas to parents Robert and Vina Loflin who preceded him in death along with his late wife, Donna Loflin; daughters, Theresa Loflin, Donna Hanson, Barbara Reid, Mary Boultinghouse, Janet Allen, and Debbie Wise; and sons, Wesley Loflin and James Perry.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Loflin; daughters, Kathy and James Lemley, Linda and Rudy Limas, Patsy Coats, Lois Qatami and Wesley McDaniel, Cheryl and Jim Land; sons, Mike and Elena Loflin, Bill and Gail Perry, Mike and Linda Perry, Lewis and Ashley Burns; side kick, Baby (His favorite and special dog); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ollie Leo Loflin please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

