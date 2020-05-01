Jo Carol Young Clark, 66, of Hardin, Texas passed from this life on to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1953 in Liberty, Texas.

Jo Carol was a beautiful lady who loved to sing, cook, read, and watch westerns and Astros baseball. She worked for American Rice Growers, Southeast Texas Farm and Ranch, and retired from Liberty County as administrative assistant at the county barn in Raywood where she worked for 19 years. She was a “mother hen” to all the fellows at the county barn and a good friend too. She sang in the choir at Hardin Baptist Church for many years where her friends still remember her rendition of the gospel song “He Touched Me”. One of her favorite things to do in retirement was cook for her family and friends. Gumbo, chicken and dumplings, stew, spaghetti, and anything full of spice was her specialty. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, John Wayne movies, having a dog to love on, and reading mystery novels. She was a loving mother to her sons, and a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren. Her lovely sister, forever loyal, and many friends have cared for her dearly throughout her life, and she will be greatly missed. It is such comfort to know she is now in the Father’s hands.

Jo Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Lamar Young and Betty Jo Lay Young; paternal grandparents Hamilton Young and Myrtle Ruth Cessna Young; maternal grandparents James E. Lay and Hallie Mageors Lay. She leaves her sons Robert Lamar Clark and wife Treasia, James Bodie Clark and wife Krystle; sister Linda Ruth Young Bolton; grandchildren Taylor Lejeune Clark, James Blaize Clark, Alton Reece Clark, and Lilly Ruth Clark.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. A graveside service will take place 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

