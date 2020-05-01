John Christopher “Chris” Martin, 52, of Anahuac Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on December 9, 1967, in Beaumont, Texas, to Carolyn Semmler Martin and the late James Calvin Martin.

Chris graduated from Barbers Hill High School, in 1985. Afterward, he attended McClennan Community College in Waco, where he played baseball. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to baseball and golf. Chris pursued many interests, some of which included coaching baseball and softball even before his children were of age to play, spending time with his beloved grandchildren, and doing yardwork and various types of landscaping.

Chris was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his father. Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years Lauri Saunders Martin; his mother Carolyn of Old River-Winfree; his children Jason Cameron Martin and Cassidy Berry of Anahuac and Krysta Watson and husband Jeremy of Anahuac; his grandchildren Riley and Lainey Watson and Justin Crew Martin; his brother Joey Martin and wife Shelia of Wallisville; his nephew Justin Martin of Old River-Winfree; his niece Tessa Martin of Wallisville; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jason Martin, Jeremy Watson, Deon Mayes, Joey Martin, Ryan Saunders, and Justin Martin.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1 pm, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

