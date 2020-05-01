Letter to the community: Dayton ISD shares information on remainder of school year, next year’s registration

Dear DISD Families,

I hope and pray that you all are staying safe and are well. We are going into our last month of school for this school year. Wow- it has been a very different and difficult spring semester. I want to commend both parents and staff for always putting our children first. Thank you for your partnership throughout this pandemic. Even though we are in our last month of this school year, we still have plenty of activities, academics, and information to cover.

1. I missed Pre-K Register and Roll. Is it too late to register? What if my child does NOT qualify for Pre-K but I want to send him/her to Colbert next school year? There will be another round of registration in the summer or you can contact Mrs. Jennifer Narvaez (principal of Colbert) at jennifer.narvaez@daytonisd.net There is certain state/federal criteria to qualify for free full-day Pre-K. However, if you do NOT qualify and still would like your child to attend either a 3-year-old OR a 4-year-old Pre-K class at Colbert next year, then we do have a tuition-based opportunity.

2. Where can I sign my child up for Kindergarten? Dayton ISD registration for next year Kindergarteners will start Tuesday, May 5th: 9:00-12:00 and 3:00-6:00 and continue on Wednesday, May 6th: 9:00-12:00 and 3:00-6:00 also on Thursday, May 7th: 9 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 6 p.m. If your child attends Colbert this year, then you do not have to show up for registration. They will automatically be enrolled in Kindergarten. This will be a Register and Roll event and you will not have to get out of your car. If you have any questions, then feel free to contact any of our three elementary principals: Jessica.ott@daytonisd.net (Jessica Ott), Kristie.kelley@daytonisd.net (Kristie Kelley), Atiya.wortham@daytonisd.net (Atiya Wortham).

Where: SFA Parking Lot (no matter where you are zoned)

To get a head start on the packet, download from www.daytonisd.net ahead of time. The forms are on the right hand side of our homepage. Bring the filled out packet or one will be given to you as you enter the parking lot. You will then be directed to a numbered parking spot.

They will verify what campus your child will go to, give you a colored folder and return your documents. Once you’re done, place the completed packet in the colored folder and drop it off in the correct bin as you leave.

What do I NEED to bring?

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s social security card

Child’s shot record

Proof of residency (utility bill in mom or dad’s name)

Parent / Guardian driver’s license

Pen and something to write on

3. How will the Virtual Class Scheduling be done for WWJH? Mr. Matt Barnett, principal of WWJH will be joining me on Monday’s Newsletter video. He will be giving a lot more details, but here are a few things that everyone needs to know. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Mr. Barnett matt.barnett@daytonisd.net

The schedules will be done next week as part of their Week 7 assignments.

Future 7th and 8th graders will have access to their course selection documents through their Google Science classrooms. (Another REASON why doing your assignments are important!)

Students who are doing the paper packets will have a paper checklist for class selections in their packets. They can complete this checklist, take a picture, and email to Ms. Jennifer McCracken Jennifer.mccracken@daytonisd.net

Current 5th graders (going into the 6th grade) will have a required square on both their Math and Reading choice boards for selecting their 6th grade courses. The link includes a slideshow with all of the information needed, plus a “how to” video.

4. My child has a track uniform and needs his athletic shoes out of his athletic locker. How do I get those athletic items dropped off/picked up? Athletic Director Coach Jeff Nations will be sending out parent letters and information on this process Monday, May 4, 2020. The drop-off/pick-up of athletic items will take place on May 11-12 with assigned times, dates, and locations. If you have any questions, feel free to contact either your child’s Head Coach or Athletic Director Coach Nations jeff.nations@daytonisd.net

5. Is there any testing for COVID-19 in Liberty County? This Sunday (May 3), there will be a Mobile Testing Lab set up at the Liberty Fire Station. (1912 Lakeland in Liberty, Texas) Testing is going to be offered, however, you must register either by calling 512-883-2400 or on their website www.txcovidtest.org Only folks who have symptoms and have appointments will be seen. The time is from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. If you have insurance, then please bring it with you. Otherwise, there is no cost for the testing.

6. My family needs information on getting internet services. Can you direct me in the right direction? Here are a few options that we have run across that might help some families out.

Comcast Internet Essentials is currently FREE for 60 days to new customers. This is a service that is normally available to qualified, low-income households for $9.95/month. For more info or to sign up, go to https://www.internetessentials.com/apply.

AT&T is also offering 2 months of free service and has $5/month and $10/month plans for qualified households. You can check availability and apply at this site.

Other information such as the returning of the packets process, dropping off library/textbook, Chromebook return, and Summer School plans are being formulated this week. Parents, continue to have a routine for your child (no matter what age) and ensure your child is completing all assignments, attending Google Meets, etc. It is very important for ALL students to continue to work diligently and complete all assignments to the best of their ability. Remember, we will be looking at ALL data before and during this pandemic to make promotion and/or retention decisions.

Next week, our district always has an ‘Appreciation Week’ for our staff the first week in May. If you see any of our DISD folks, please take the time to say ‘thank you’ for choosing to be a part of your child’s education. Here is our ‘Appreciation’ schedule:

Monday – All paraprofessionals who serve in the roles of either Instructional Aides or Clerical Aides. You are the glue that keeps our district running! Thank you!

– All paraprofessionals who serve in the roles of either Instructional Aides or Clerical Aides. You are the glue that keeps our district running! Thank you! Tuesday – All Support Staff who serve our children through Child Nutrition, Transportation, Maintenance, and Custodial Departments with lots of patience and with a servant’s heart. We appreciate you!

– All Support Staff who serve our children through Child Nutrition, Transportation, Maintenance, and Custodial Departments with lots of patience and with a servant’s heart. We appreciate you! Wednesday – All Nurses, Counselors, and Librarians who serve our children tirelessly and unconditionally in countless ways! We love you!

– All Nurses, Counselors, and Librarians who serve our children tirelessly and unconditionally in countless ways! We love you! Thursday – All Special Education Staff, Student Support Service Folks, Technology Department, and Administrators who are committed and dedicated to ensure quality services, lessons, and activities are given to all of our children! You rock!

– All Special Education Staff, Student Support Service Folks, Technology Department, and Administrators who are committed and dedicated to ensure quality services, lessons, and activities are given to all of our children! You rock! Friday – All Professional Staff Members and Teachers (that includes you parents!) for your devotion and diligent encouragement for our children. We truly appreciate you!

Again, Dayton ISD thanks you for partnership, support, and commitment to the education of your child. We still have a few more weeks before summer. Let’s all finish Bronco Strong!

Dr. Jessica Johnson

