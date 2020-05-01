Liberty library sets new COVID-19 hours

Business hours at the Liberty Municipal Library have been changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes are intended to protect patrons and staff from exposure to the virus but will allow patrons to check out materials until the danger from COVID-19 has greatly lessened and normal operating hours can resume.

As of Monday, May 4, 2020 patrons may call the library to check out materials that will be picked up at the library’s front door. The library is calling this new service “front door pickup service”.

Patrons may visit the library’s online catalog at https://liberty.biblionix.com to search for materials to check out. The catalog will indicate if materials are available, and reserve book requests will be accepted. Patrons will telephone the library with their book/DVD/video requests and provide their name, library card number and telephone number, and give an approximate time for picking up their materials.

Patrons must call 936-336-8901 when they arrive at the library, and staff will place their order on a table just outside the north foyer door. Pickups will be delayed if it is raining. Materials will not be placed outside until the patron arrives. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles until a staff member has placed the materials on the outside table.

Front door pickup service will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Requests called in after 4 p.m. will be ready for pickup the following day. Requests called in after 4 on Friday will be ready for pickup on Monday.

Checkout limits during this time are five adult books, five young adult books, and 10 children’s books. New release DVDs may be checked out for seven days and there is a limit of two new release DVDs per patron or family. They cannot be renewed. There is a limit of five older DVDs or videos per person or family with a checkout period of seven days and one renewal.

Books may be renewed once unless they are reserved for another patron. The checkout period is three weeks, or a total of six weeks if renewed once. Patrons are asked to return materials in the outside book drop as usual.

Front door checkout service will continue until the library resumes normal business hours. For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library from 10 to 5 Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 936-336-8901. The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street, Liberty Texas.

