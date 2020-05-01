Milton Otto Zellmer was born in Reisel, Texas on May 15, 1937 and went to his Heavenly Home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Milton grew up in Clifton, Texas and made his career doing AC work, from which he retired. After retiring he started his own custom cabinet business, which he enjoyed until 2016. Milton loved to restore cars and loved to build wood pieces for those he loved. Milton was also known for his Christmas Lights and decorations. It was said that at Christmas, you could see their house from the moon. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Hilda Zellmer; son, David Murr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Janice Zellmer of Cleveland, Texas; children, Melissa Case, David Hixson and wife Robin, Cynthia Firquinn and husband Sam, Kenneth Murr, and Charles Murr; brothers, David Zellmer and wife Margie, and Ronnie Zellmer and wife Hazel; sister, Frances Kirby and husband Ray; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6-8pm. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:30pm in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Reagan Reeves officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Milton Otto Zellmer, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

