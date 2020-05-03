Jerry Max Davis, 71, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on Friday, September 17, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Homer and Ruby (Belk) Davis, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother, James Davis, sisters, Betty Crone and Sara Fuller. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Scooter Davis and wife Wendy; daughter, Angela Schalchi and husband Mike; brothers, Cecil Davis and wife Betty, Rayford Davis, Bob Davis and wife Barbara, Byron Davis and wife Lydia, Carl Davis and wife Marie; sisters, Thelma Fletcher, Sue McWhorter; grandchildren, Ashley Davis, Trenton Smith, Haylie Barkowsky, Brandon Barkowsky, Bryce Barkowsky, Jessica Mayorga, Heather Ross, Zack McCoy, Lorin, London and Laila Reue; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jerry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services for Jerry will follow at 2:00 pm. Mark Davis officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Max Davis, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

