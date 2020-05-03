COVID-19 testing under way at Liberty fire station, more testing opportunities coming on May 12

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, only 60 or so Liberty County residents had submitted to COVID-19 testing at the day-long testing center at Liberty Fire Station, 1912 Lakeland Drive, Liberty. The Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are in charge of the testing center with the assistance of Fire Chief Brian Hurst, LFD firefighters and officers with Liberty Police Department.

Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst chats with members of the Texas National Guard who are assisting with a COVID-19 test collection site at the fire station on Sunday, May 3.

Traffic is flowing through the firehouse quickly as there are no cars backed up waiting, so from start to finish, the test currently is taking about four minutes to complete.

“We were told earlier today that even if a person doesn’t have symptoms, they can come be checked,” Hurst said. This is a change from the past information that suggested that only people experiencing symptoms could take the test.

The testing center will be open on Sunday until 6 p.m. You can register online at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.

If you miss this opportunity, there will be another mobile test collection site on Tuesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Liberty Fire Station. The same registration procedures apply, but registration may not be available until closer to the test collection date.

