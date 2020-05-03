Robert Wayne Deckert, 62, of Hardin, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on July 3, 1957 in Woodsville, Texas to parents John Wright and Peggy Carter.

Robert was a cross country truck driver and lived in Hardin for most of his life. He loved country music and fishing. He also enjoyed exploring with his metal detector. Robert loved his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his biological parents; adoptive parents Sidney Glen and Patricia Deckert; and brother Roger Smikal. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of forty-three years Melody VanDorn; son Clint Wade Deckert; daughter Felicia Dawn Keaton; five siblings; six grandchildren; dog Buffy and numerous other loving family member and friends.

