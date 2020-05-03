Sharron Patricia Anderson, 78, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on Thursday, January 1, 1942 in Niagara Falls, New York to Irving and Patricia (Smith) West, both of whom have preceded her in death. Sharron was also preceded in death by her, brother, Dan West and wife Marilyn. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Stoney Anderson; sons, Brock Bonn, Kevin Golden and wife Esther; daughters, Honey Warwick and husband James, Brooke Baker and husband Dave, and Amanda Golden; step son, Stoney Lee Anderson and wife Pat; brothers, Bill West and wife Pat, Jim West; numerous grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sharron will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am for friends of the family.

Due to COVID 19, a family only viewing will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Thursday May 7, 2020, funeral service for Sharron will follow at 1:00 pm for family only.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Family request in lieu of flowers donation made to https://alzfdn.org or charity of your choice.

