Dayton Chamber planning Drive By Tuesday event at community center

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce is inviting representatives of all local businesses to take part in Drive By Tuesday event that will take place this Tuesday, May 5, at 8 a.m., at the Dayton Community Center.

“Come be a part of our parade with your business car that will be videoed. You can bring your vehicle with your company logo on it, bring a vehicle decorated or just a sign on it,” the Chamber posted in the event announcement.

Everyone who participates will be lined up in the community center parking lot for a short parade of vehicles.

“We want to show the community who is open and doing business,” the Chamber announcement states.

The parade of vehicles will be posted on the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page after the event.

For more information, please call 936-257-2393 or send email to info@daytontxchamber.com.

