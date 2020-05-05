Raul V. Bosquez, Sr., 69, of Hankamer, Texas passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on May 30, 1950, in Christine, Texas, to the late Guadalupe Bosquez and Natividad Villarreal.

Raul made his career as a truck driver. He was a member of the Hankamer Community Fellowship also known as “The Cowboy Church.” Raul pursued many interests, some which included his love for animals, especially horses, watching his grandchildren play baseball, and spending time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his Harley Davidson, traveling and antique cars. Raul loved his community and they loved him.

Raul was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, step-grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his four sisters; and his two brothers. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of 20 years Margarita Bosquez; his children Raul Bosquez, Jr. and family, Saul Bosquez and family, Robert Ray Bosquez and family, Ruben I. Bosquez and family, Donna N. Bosquez and family, Debbie Rose Bosquez, Veronica R. Bosquez and family; his stepchildren Abraham Isaac Ponce and family, Roxanne Ponce-Torres and family; his twenty-six grandchildren; his six step-grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; his siblings Joe Bosquez, Jimmy Bosquez, Lupita Bosquez, Nora Bosquez, Judy Bosquez; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Joe Bosquez, Jimmy Bosquez, Raul Bosquez, Jr., Robert Bosquez, Ruben Bosquez, Donna N Bosquez and Deion Xavier Ponce,

Friends are invited to visit the family beginning at 10am, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

