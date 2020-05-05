Margaret Frances Brashear, 89, of Dayton, Texas, passed away at her home, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1930, in Madisonville, Texas, to the late Jim Charlton and Emily Holcomb Charlton.

Margaret worked for many years for the Huffman Post Office, where she later retired. She pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family and reading. Margaret was known for being a wonderful mother who would do anything for her children.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her late husband Thomas I. Brashear. Margaret leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Cheryl Simmons and husband Mark, Debra Rulong, Brian Brashear and wife Nancy, Thomas A. Brashear and wife Pam; her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings Bobby Charlton, Danal Charlton, Leta Rogers, Gina Stevener; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory Rosie Gonzales, whom she adored and was like another daughter to her. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Amanda Johnston for taking such special care of Margaret.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Brashear, Thomas Barton, Richard Betine, Terry Rulong, Tommy Eastridge and Dylan Guynes.

Friends are invited to visit the family beginning at 10am, on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am in the funeral home, with Rosie Gonzales officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow at 1pm in Rosewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Humble.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

