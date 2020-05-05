Phillip “Phil” Andrew Howard, 78, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Beaumont. He was born on August 15, 1941, in Liberty, Texas to the late Fredrick Howard and Gertrude Votaw Howard. Phil graduated from Dayton High School in 1959 and was an American Legion recipient. After high school, he enlisted into the Army where he proudly served his country. Once returning home from the military, he went to work as an Investment Accountant for Du Pont in Nederland, where he later retired. He was not a man who liked to brag so when asked what he did, he would refer to himself as just a clerk.

Phil was an intelligent man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He pursued many interests, some of which included woodworking, cooking, fishing, planting various types of plants and flowers. He was also an avid Hank Williams fan. Phil was a devoted Christian, who loved the Lord with all of his heart. He was known as a good ole SETX Southern Baptist.

Phil was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Gloria Howard; his four brothers and one sister. Phil leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Mark Howard of Kemah, Chris Howard and wife Darlene of Beaumont, Jennifer K. Goodeaux and husband Mike of Sour Lake; his six grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his sisters Barbara Battle of Bridge City and Sally Murphy of Liberty; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mark Howard, Chris Howard, Christopher Howard, Cody Clark, James Isham, Matt Hayes, and honorary pallbearer Donald Howard, Jr.

Friends are invited to visit the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am in the funeral home, with Jay Jacobson officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in French Cemetery in Dayton.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

