Clifford Wayne Letien was born in Houston, Texas on February 19, 1951 and passed away May 4, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 69. Clifford graduated from Splendora High School. On May 16, 1969 he married the Love of His Life, Lana Sue Dowden in Cleveland, Texas and they began their life together. Clifford enjoyed his wood work, painting ceramics, being a mechanic, but most of all he loved gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, William David “Bill” Letien and Pearl Irene Erland Letien. Clifford is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lana Sue Letien of Cleveland, Texas; son, Kevin Wayne Letien and wife Carol of Conroe, Texas; daughter Kimberly Barnes and husband Curtis of Cleveland, Texas; brother, Jimmy Letien and wife Elaine of Early, Texas; grandchildren, Kayla Letien, Jakob Barnes, and Nathan Letien. Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home from 9-11am. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11am with Pastor Timothy Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: Jakob Barnes, Nathan Letien, Kevin Wayne Letien, Curtis Barnes, Roger Dowden, and Zachary Mills.

