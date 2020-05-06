Claudine Enloe, age 91 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born July 10, 1928 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Ina and Claude Croft who preceded her in death along with her husband, Archie Enloe; son, Archie Dean Enloe (Artie); grandson, Darrell Enloe; and granddaughter, Brandy Enloe.



Survivors include her sons, Lyndell and wife Donna Enloe, Thomas and wife Marlene Enloe, Timothy and wife Laurie Enloe; sister, Gladys McWhorter; grandchildren, Tonya Hollingsworth, Thomas Enloe, Jr., Christopher Enloe, Alecia Morales, Tina Enloe, Cassie Enloe, Bradley Enloe, Linda Davis, Travis Enloe, Jerry Enloe and Silver Enloe; great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Ashleigh, Kyleigh, Andrew, Blake, Austin, Caitlin, Dallas, Sierra, Chase, Alicia, Tina, Cassie, Gabriel, Skyla, Ahleya, Peyton, Asa, Braxton, Mason and Tanner; along with multiple great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will be held at Plum Grove Cemetery, Plum Grove, Texas.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudine Enloe please visit our Tribute Store.

