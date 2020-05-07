1 person killed in Liberty accident

Liberty police are investigating a fatality crash that happened at the intersection of SH 146 Bypass and Woodsprings Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Our initial investigation has determined that both vehicles were traveling north on Highway 146 Bypass when one vehicle crashed into the back of the other. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest over 200 feet from the approximate point of impact,” said Lt. Chip Fairchild, spokesperson for Liberty Police Department.

A 50-year-old Liberty man was driving the 2007 PT Cruiser that was struck from behind. This driver was transported to Hermann Memorial Hospital by Life Flight air ambulance where he died from injuries he suffered.

The second vehicle, a 2001 Dodge half-ton pickup, was driven by another 50-year-old Liberty man who was transported to Liberty Dayton Hospital by City of Liberty EMS. He was discharged shortly after being checked by medical personnel.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

