James Cory Beaver, age 41, of Coldspring, Texas passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born April 19, 1979 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Pamela and James Beaver.

Survivors include his parents, Pamela and James Beaver; sisters, Marsha Renee and Amanda Beaver and wife Monica; niece, Alexus Uhl; and nephew, Darius Boykin.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

14250 HWY 150 W.

COLDSPRING, TEXAS 281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Cory Beaver please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

